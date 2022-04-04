TAGG Verve Connect Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch launched in India

TAGG has launched a smartwatch in India called TAGG Verve Connect. The new TAGG Verve Connect smartwatch will be available on Flipkart at a limited period launch price of Rs 2799.

The watch will be available in three colors, Rose Gold, Silver, and Black. It also comes with a 12-month warranty.

TAGG Verve Connect Features

The Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, Verve Connect comes with a 1.7-inch LCD display. The watch also offers a 280 PPI resolution display and a smooth 60hz High Screen Refresh Rate. The watch has an additional memory to specifically store around 100 contacts. The user can easily swap from watch calling to phone calling and vice-versa.

In addition, the watch has an RTL8762C chipset, with 128MB of Flash Memory. The watch also comes with SpO2 monitoring that measures blood oxygen saturation and a heart rate sensor. The smartwatch also has a 2.5mm AAC driver. Further, the watch also comes with an IP68 rating.

The watch is also oriented toward Female Health, like its predecessors. It comes with female tracking in-built. With a 3-axis gravity Accelerometer, the smartwatch additionally offers Bluetooth 5.0 for smoother and better connectivity.

The watch features 150+ watch faces and multiple strap options for customization. It also features 24 sports modes and an activity tracker. The watch also offers a Mobile In-App GPS. With a 2 hours full charge, the usage time of the smartwatch goes upto 5-6 days.

Earlier this year, TAGG launched TWS earbuds Liberty Buds Pro. The True Wireless Earbuds are available in two dual-tone colour options- Matte Black, Piano White on Amazon. The earbuds offer a 45ms latency time, for a seamless gaming experience. The earbuds features Bluetooth 5.1, with 4 Mics with background Noise Cancellation for crystal clear voice quality during calls.