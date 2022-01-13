TAGG Verve Active smartwatch launched for Rs 3,999

TAGG has launched a smartwatch in India called TAGG Verve Active. The new TAGG Verve Active smartwatch carries a price tag of Rs 3,999.

The smartwatch comes in four colour variants – Black, Green, Gold, Grey, and Purple. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting from January 14. The watch also comes with a 12-month warranty.

TAGG Verve Active Features

The TAGG Verve Active features a 1.7-inch LCD display with 240 x 280 screen resolution, 80% screen to body ratio and 500 NITS brightness. There are also multiple watchfaces to personalise your viewing experience. The watch features a button the side for navigation and also has interchangeable straps.

The watch also comes with SpO2 monitoring that measures blood oxygen saturation and a heart rate sensor. In addition, it has a sleep tracker and also a temperature tracker. Keeping women’s health in mind, the new smartwatch also tracks menstrual cycles.

The watch supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and comes with support for both Android as well as iOS devices. The watch comes with 24 in-built sports modes like walking, running, climbing, yoga, basketball, cycling, football, badminton, football, badminton, skipping, swimming and more.

This smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 8 days of usage on a single full charge. In addition, it comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Its also weighs just 38 grams.

In addition, there is SMS and Call Alerts, WeChat, Facebook, Line, WhatsApp, and other reminders. It can also alert you to incoming calls and messages. Other features include music control, weather updates, alarm and stopwatch.