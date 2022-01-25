HomeNewsTAGG launches TWS earbuds Liberty Buds Pro

TAGG launches TWS earbuds Liberty Buds Pro

TAGG Liberty Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds have been launched. It is available in two dual-tone colour options- Matte Black, Piano White.

By Meenu Rana
TAGG Liberty Buds Pro

TAGG has unveiled its latest TWS earbuds Liberty Buds Pro in India. TAGG Liberty Buds Pro is available at Rs 1199 during the pre-Republic Day Sale on Amazon India. The True Wireless Earbuds are available in two dual-tone colour options- Matte Black, Piano White.

TAGG Liberty Buds Pro Features

The TWS offers features like Quad-Mic with Background Noise Cancellation for phenomenal calling experience, 3 in-Built Equalizer Settings i.e. Gaming Mode, BassX Mode, and Balanced Mode, Fast Charging, IPX5 rating.

The earbuds offer a 45ms latency time, for a seamless gaming experience. The earbuds featured Bluetooth 5.1, with 4 Mics with background Noise Cancellation for crystal clear voice quality during calls..

ALSO READ: TAGG Verve Neo smartwatch launched for Rs 1899

TAGG Liberty Buds Pro has a superlight construction. Apart from instant auto-pairing, the earbuds offer 3 in-built equalizers that can be changed in 3 taps- Ultra-Low latency gaming, Punchy BassX mode, Balanced mode for Acoustics, and Vocals.

The buds have swift touch control to toggle through the features and take or cut a call. The earbuds turn into a powerhouse of music that lasts for days with up to 30 hours of total playtime with the case and 6 hours with the TWS. For fast charging, the Type-C earbuds offer a playback time of 75 mins with 5 mins charging.

Previously, TAGG Verve Active smartwatch was launched for Rs 3,999. The smartwatch comes in four colour variants – Black, Green, Gold, Grey, and Purple. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

The watch comes with SpO2 monitoring that measures blood oxygen saturation and a heart rate sensor. It features a 1.7-inch LCD display with 240 x 280 screen resolution. This smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 8 days of usage on a single full charge. In addition, it comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleTop Trend in Smartphone Batteries
Next articleMicromax In Note 2 Vs Realme 9i: Which one is better?
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.