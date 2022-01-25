TAGG launches TWS earbuds Liberty Buds Pro

TAGG has unveiled its latest TWS earbuds Liberty Buds Pro in India. TAGG Liberty Buds Pro is available at Rs 1199 during the pre-Republic Day Sale on Amazon India. The True Wireless Earbuds are available in two dual-tone colour options- Matte Black, Piano White.

TAGG Liberty Buds Pro Features

The TWS offers features like Quad-Mic with Background Noise Cancellation for phenomenal calling experience, 3 in-Built Equalizer Settings i.e. Gaming Mode, BassX Mode, and Balanced Mode, Fast Charging, IPX5 rating.

The earbuds offer a 45ms latency time, for a seamless gaming experience. The earbuds featured Bluetooth 5.1, with 4 Mics with background Noise Cancellation for crystal clear voice quality during calls..

TAGG Liberty Buds Pro has a superlight construction. Apart from instant auto-pairing, the earbuds offer 3 in-built equalizers that can be changed in 3 taps- Ultra-Low latency gaming, Punchy BassX mode, Balanced mode for Acoustics, and Vocals.

The buds have swift touch control to toggle through the features and take or cut a call. The earbuds turn into a powerhouse of music that lasts for days with up to 30 hours of total playtime with the case and 6 hours with the TWS. For fast charging, the Type-C earbuds offer a playback time of 75 mins with 5 mins charging.

