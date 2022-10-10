SWOTT AirLIT 004 TWS Earbuds, Portronics Sound Slick Soundbars launched in India

SWOTT has launched a new pair of TWS earbuds in India, called the AirLIT 004. The new TWS earbuds from the brand come with a 6-hour playback time and the case that charges the earbuds also supports magnetic charging. Meanwhile, Portronics also launched its soundbars under the Sound Slick Series.

SWOTT AirLIT 004 TWS Specifications, Price

The SWOTT AirLIT 004 TWS earbuds are available black and grey colours. The earbuds are available for purchase on SWOTT’s own website and Amazon India, at a discounted price of Rs 1,099. The MRP of the product is Rs 2,290, according to what is shown on Amazon India.

These earbuds are ergonomically designed to be sweat resistant, soft to the ears and fit comfortably to provide you a seamless and distortion free music experience, as per the company. The buds come with 10mm dynamic drivers and are IPX4 rated as well.

Read More: SWOTT, Crossbeats launch new smartwatches in India

With the latest Bluetooth 5.0 and a transmission range of 10 metres, the airLIT 004 ensures optimal connectivity. The newly launched TWS earbuds come with a battery capacity of 400mAh which lets you achieve 6 hours of non-stop music.

The case of the earbuds flaunts in-built magnetic charging while the airLIT 004 takes only 60 minutes to charge fully, according to what the company claims.

Portronics Sound Slick Soundbars Specifications, Price

Portronics has launched the Sound Slick IV and Sound Slick V in India. Peaking at up to 120 Watts, these powerful soundbars are claimed to “transform your television viewing experience into a surround-sound cinematic experience.”

Portronics Sound Slick IV and Sound Slick V will be available in the market at a price of Rs 5,499 and Rs 3,499 respectively. Both Soundbars are backed with a 12 months warranty and can be purchased from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other leading online and offline stores.

Also See: Best offers on Apple iPhone in India

The Soundbars are portable, sleek and weigh about 1.85 kg which makes them easy to carry around. Moreover, the two Soundbars are designed with a scratch-resistant sand-grain finish for a premium feel. The high-definition surround sound with stereo speakers (30W each) and thumping bass with a built-in discrete 60W subwoofer on the Sound Slick IV should be able to provide an immersive experience.

Read More: Portronics launches Harmonics Z2 neckband for Rs 799

The Sound Slick V also has its twin 30W stereo speakers and similar features found on the Sound Slick IV. The Soundbars come with multiple connectivity options for your TV. Using the optical input, one can connect the soundbars wirelessly with a smartphone or laptop over Bluetooth 5.0 or the aux port. You can also plug in your favourite music tracks on a USB pen drive.

These also come with multiple sound modes. Moreover using the IR remote you can play/pause music, change volume, or simply switch to its built-in pre-set EQ modes to suit the action or your musical situations.