SWOTT, Crossbeats launch new smartwatches in India

SWOTT and Crossbeats have launched new smartwatches in India where the former has launched Armor 007 smartwatch while the latter has come up with Orbit Prizm, Ignite Grit, Ignite Crux, and the Ignite S3 Max. The Armor 007 from SWOTT supports bluetooth calling and up to 7 days of battery life.

SWOTT Armor 007 India Price, Features

The SWOTT Armor 007 is priced at Rs 2,490 and will be available for purchase via the brand’s own website and Amazon India. The newly launched smartwatch from SWOTT comes with “Bluetooth Calling Feature” through which the user can make calls without pulling out their smartphone, thanks to its in-built High-Definition speaker and microphone.

The smartwatch comes with 24 Sports Modes to track your activity and keep you posted to reach your fitness goal. Realtime Heart Rate tracking, Blood Oxygen Monitoring (SPo2), Stress Monitoring, Sleep Monitoring, and Sedentary Alerts ensure that you keep track of your health throughout the day.

The watch packs a 300mAh internal battery that keeps it powered for up to 7 days. Armor 007 features a 218-ppi 1.69-inch display that peaks at a maximum brightness of 550 nits.

Crossbeats Smartwatches India Price, Features

Out of the four Crossbeats Smartwatches, the Orbit Prizm is the priciest, with a price tag of Rs 3999 and is available in colours like Ultra Black, Brazen Gold & Cherry Tan. The Ignite Grit smartwatch is available for Rs 3499 in colours like Royal Black, Ink Blue & Fuchsia Pink. Priced at Rs 1299, the Ignite Crux is available in four beautiful colors-Pearl Black, Cobalt Blue, Millenial Pink and Pine Green. Priced at Rs 2999, the Ignite S3 Max comes in a single Space Black colour.

Crossbeats Orbit Prizm

Crossbeats has introduced Orbit Prizm, which is the company’s first ever smartwatch designed in India, keeping in mind the comfort of those who are more comfortable with Hindi. It supports Hindi as a language, enabling the user to manoeuvre smoothly through the features of the smartwatch. The timepiece has a leather strap and stainless steel body fitted with 1.3” Super AMOLED round dial display.

It also has trademarked RealHue for superior clarity, supported by the Always On feature. The watch comes with 200+ watch faces and is powered by the Trademarked SnapCharge technology which can charge the watch in 30 minutes, and can run for 7 days. It has AI Health trackers with trademarked CBVitals for accurate results.

Crossbeats Ignite Grit

Ignite Grit sports a 1.75” square dial with an AMOLED display. This Bluetooth Calling smartwatch features a Voice Assistant has support for more than 150 different sports. It is IP68 water resistant certified and has key features like heart rate measurement with AI enabled health sensors, stopwatch, timer, camera control, music playback, Real-time weather, find your phone, Calculator, Menstrual monitor, Voice assistant, Alarm clock, Flashlight, Breath training, etc. Furthermore, it also comes with two inbuilt games and a battery life of up to 15 days.

Corssbeats Ignite Crux

This watch gets a 1.7” HD touch display with more than 200 watch faces. With features like multi sports mode, real time health trackers, it can keep a log of data for up to 7 days. These logs tracked via Crossbeats’ inhouse app ensure there is no data breach. It has a battery life of 10 days and is IP68 certified water resistant.

Crossbeats Ignite S3 Max

Ignite S3 Max is the successor to the S4 Max. This BT Calling smartwatch has one of the largest screens of 1.85” with UHD display and square dial sporting a rotating crown button. Same as Ignite Crux, this one also gets more than 200 watch faces and support for more than 30 sports modes. The upgraded health suite helps you to track the vitals while there’s a sleep monitor as well. It is powered by a battery that can run for 10 days.