Portronics launches Harmonics Z2 neckband for Rs 799

Portronics has today launched its latest pair of neckband earphones — Harmonics Z2. The new wireless earphones offer noise-free calling using Auto ENC. Further, the battery life with USB-C fast charging gives you 3 hours of playtime with just a 10-minute charge.

Pricing and Availability

The Portronics Harmonics Z2 is available in the market at a discounted price of Rs 79. It is backed with a 1-year warranty. Users can purchase these Neckband Earphones from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other leading online and offline stores. It comes in Sky Blue, Black, Red, Yellow and Blue color variants.

Portronics Harmonics Z2 Features

The Portronics Harmonics Z2 comes with Auto ENC support. The bluetooth earphones help in reducing the background environmental noise for disturbance-free calls and entertainment. Each earbud produces rich sound with deep thumping bass, thanks to the large 12mm drivers.

The earphone is claimed to offer up to a 30 hours of continuous entertainment. The wireless earphone comes with a battery capacity of 250mAh. With the USB Type-C fast charging battery, a simple 10-minute charge can give you a playback time of 3 hours.

Designed with a dual-colored look, the Harmonics Z2 is made using soft tensile-strengthened silicone. The metal earbuds are also designed with a custom fit and soft skin-friendly ear tips for superior comfort. The buds also sport a magnetic latch offering a non-slip fit around the neck. This helps keep the wires away from tangling. It also prevents the neckband from falling off the shoulders when not in use.

Built around a powerful Bluetooth V5.2 chip, the Portronics Harmonics Z2 bluetooth earphone features Lightning Connect for swift pairing with your device. The band houses the control panel with which you can control your smartphone with simple click controls. Change tracks, adjust the volume or call on Siri and Google with just a click gesture.