Soundcore launches R100 TWS earbuds in India

Soundcore has today launched its next-gen range of ‘R’ series audio products in India. The company has announced R100 TWS earbuds.

The product is launched at a special offer price of Rs 1799 only for today on Flipkart. It will be available for Rs 1999 thereafter. R100 is available in shades of black and white.

The product with 18 months warranty is available on Flipkart. It will be available in leading retail stores in India soon.

Soundcore R100 Features

The R100 wireless earbuds (TWS) comes with the latest Hall-sensor Technology. The Hall-sensor technology ensures seamless connectivity within 3 seconds of opening the case. It also maximizes battery life, and supports extended battery run-time.

The TWS earbuds features 10mm dynamic drivers. Its Bass Up technology analyses low frequencies in real-time and instantly intensifies them. It is equipped with 2 microphones for a superior calling experience.

The product is designed compact and ultra-lightweight in a glossy finish. For connectivity, it is powered by the latest Bluetooth 5.0 for instant pairing. The TWS can also be operated individually.

The carrying case offers up to 3 times the charge with up to 25 hours of total audio. The earbuds offer a nonstop playback of up to 6 hours, claims the company.

Soundcore R100 is also IPX5 high level water resistant. It is manufactured using silicone that provides superior comfort. The capacitive controls on each earbud help the user to control the functions.

Soundcore says that it shall soon launch R500 Neckband under its R Series. The company aims to sell over 1 million units of R-series, given the industry-leading features at the most affordable price point.

Soundcore already announced last month that the R Series products in India will be launched. Soundcore already boasts a successful portfolio of Indian products, including Life, Liberty series in Headphones & Flare, Rave series.

Previously, the brand launched Liberty 2 truly wireless earbuds (TWS). The earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 6,999 and it is available for purchase from Flipkart. The company is also offering an 18 months warranty with the earbuds.