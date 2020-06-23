Advertisement

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 wireless earbuds launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 23, 2020 11:56 am

The earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 6,999 and it is available for purchase from Flipkart.

Soundcore by Anker has added a new member to its truly wireless earbuds (TWS) portfolio with the launch of Liberty 2 in India. The earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 6,999 and it is available for purchase from Flipkart. The company is also offering an 18 months warranty with the latest earbuds. 

 

The new TWS comes with a secure fit that the company claims is durable in nature and it features easy-to-use controls. The Liberty 2 comes with an IPX5 rating making it sweatproof. Furthermore, it comes with GripFit technology that provides a comfortable and secure fit. 

 

The Soundcore Liberty 2 comes with diamond-coated drivers and it comes with 10mm drivers that provide punchy bass experience. It also features aptx technology, the sound is streamed from any device to Liberty 2 in the highest possible quality and with ultra-low latency.

 

The TWS delivers up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge, and up to 32 hours with the charging case. The device also comes with 4 mics and uplink noise cancellation, that filters the sound. It also features HearID Technology through which the headset creates a custom set of EQ settings that are optimized for the user's ears. It features Bluetooth 5.0 technology that ranges up to 14m.


Previously, the brand introduced ‘Life Note’ True Wireless Bluetooth Headset in India for Rs 2,999. Soundcore Life Note comes with a waterproof casing to resist water ingress. The IPX5 protection makes the device ideal for sweating it out at the gym or running in the rain. Its GripFit technology ensures control and extremely comfortable use. The earbuds are ultra-lightweight and are designed for a more compact look.

 

