Soundcore’s R Series headphones and TWS to launch next month

Soundcore R Series products in India will be launched next month. The company will add the new R series of audio products with headphones and TWS to its portfolio.

Soundcore already boasts a successful portfolio of Indian products, including Life, Liberty series in Headphones & Flare, Rave series. The Soundcore R series with the newest launches shall be the first in the line of the mass segment.

The products shall support advanced features that will deliver the right value for money. The to be launched products are high on tech & fashion, making them completely in sync with the millennial and Gen Z today, says the company.

Both the products shall be the first in India to support ‘Hall connect’, at the most reasonable price point. The new approach enables instant open to connect within less than 2 seconds. Along with this, the products shall support 5 min charge – 2 hour playtime with its high current charging solution.

Ergonomically designed for comfort & performance, the new launches shall be priced very aggressively. The products are likely to hit the Indian Markets by next month and shall be available with Flipkart & Offline channels. Soundcore shall expand the product availability in the subsequent months.

Speaking on the anticipated R Series, Gopal Jeyaraj – Head Sales for SAARC, Anker Innovations said, “Soundcore products have always been a huge hit among the Indian audience. With the budgeted price points, we extend our signature sound, to the Gen Z – the first generation of true digital natives. The products are designed with strong focus on consumer desires and aesthetics, that seamlessly integrates into an evolved consumer’s style statement”

Soundcore boasts a strong portfolio of over 30+ SKUs in India. With the new launches under the affordable price range, Soundcore strengthens the product portfolio for the mid–market segment. The company eyes 10% share in the Indian audio Industry.