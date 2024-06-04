Sony Doesn’t Rule Out TWS Earbuds Under Rs 5,000

Sony is one of the well-known brands in the premium audio segment worldwide, and even in India, the brand sells products at the upper end of the price spectrum. What it does sell relatively cheaper or in an affordable price segment compared to its other products and which also has an ever-expanding market in India is TWS earbuds. According to a Sony India official, the brand has never ruled out the possibility of entering the sub-Rs 5,000 TWS earbuds segment.

Brands like BoAt and Noise have been the flag bearers in this segment for a while now, and it has never been Sony’s territory. Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India, said to The Mobile Indian, “The Truly Wireless Stereo earbuds market is a huge and growing one. The masses lie in the sub-Rs 5,000 segment, and Sony will hopefully cater to all sorts of customers in the future with value-for-money offerings.”

Nayyar’s statement neither denied nor confirmed Sony India’s entry into the budget segment but does confirm that a budget pair of TWS earbuds might arrive in the country at some point in the future. To compete with the likes of OPPO, Noise, BoAt, Realme, Boult Audio and more, Sony India will have to capture a significant share of the market.

In 2023, BoAt LED the TWS market with 39% YoY growth. The brand also expanded its portfolio to the Rs 1,000 segment. Meanwhile, Boult came in at second position in the market with a 10% share and 80% YoY growth, according to a Counterpoint report.

Aside from that, Nayyar claims that Sony’s experience zones are some of the best available in India and competitors cannot come close to what the brand has managed to achieve.

Sony recently launched its ULT sub-brand in India, under which the initial four products include three speakers and one pair of headphones.