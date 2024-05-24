Sony ULT Power Sound Series India Launch: All Details

Sony India has announced the launch of the ULT Power Sound series, which will have three new products in the audio segment. The series had already debuted in the US back in April and consisted of three speakers and one set of headphones. In India, the brand will launch all four audio products constituting the series, including the ULT Tower 10, ULT Field 7, ULT Field 1 and the ULT Wear.

Sony ULT Power Sound Series: India Launch

Sony India announced the launch of the audio products via an X post. The teaser video partially shows all the audio products to come. The ULT Power Sound Series will be launched in India on May 27 at 2PM IST. While the brand hasn’t mentioned any details about the price yet, stay tuned as we’ll update them here on Monday, May 27, as soon as they are officially announced.

Sony ULT Power Sound Series: Features

ULT Tower 10

With ULT Tower 10, you get 360° Party Sound, 360° Party Light, and karaoke, thanks to a supplied wireless mic. You can even connect the speaker to your TV. The speaker is equipped with a ULT button for different types of bass-emphasised sound mode. Once you press the ULT button, you can toggle between ULT1 and ULT2, where the former is for deep bass boost for low-frequency sound while the latter is for powerful bass with punchy beats.

The speaker has Echo and Key Controls on the top panel. You can plug in another microphone for a duet or a guitar to play along using the ULT TOWER 10 as an amp. Users can also link up to 100 compatible speakers to synchronise music and lighting through Party Connect.

ULT Field 7

The ULT Field 7 also gets the ULT button with the same functionality as Tower 10. It also supports Sound Field Optimisation which automatically adjusts the sound setting to provide an optimal music experience. It gets up to 30-hour battery life plus, with quick charging you get 3 hours of playing time in 10 minutes. The speaker is not only IP67-rated but its also also salt water resistant for listening to music on the beach. This speaker also has carry handles, karaoke support, echo and key controls, ambient lighting, and Party Connect support.

ULT Field 1

The ULT Field 1 is the smallest out of the trio, with the ULT button, up to 12 hours of battery life, IP67 rated, shockproof design and salt-water resistance. Its available in multiple colours and is equipped with a built-in mic for hands-free calling with Echo Cancelling technology for clearer calls.

ULT Wear Headphones

These are the first headphones in the Sony ULT Power Sound series and offer the same ULT button as the speakers, where ULT1 delivers deep, low-frequency bass, and ULT2 provides powerful bass. ​They’re powered by Sony’s Integrated Processor V1, the same processor found in Sony’s 1000X series headphones, and a driver unit designed for ULT POWER SOUND series. For Active Noise Cancellation, they have Dual Noise Sensor technology.

They have a foldable design and come complete with a carry case. The headphones havw wear detection so the sensor pauses your music when you take them off and starts again when you put them on. The headphones can pair with two devices at the same time as well.