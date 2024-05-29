Competitors Cannot Match Quality Of Our Experience Zones: Sony India MD

Sony is a well-established brand in India, operating across various product categories such as audio products, televisions, and digital imaging. An executive from the company spoke to The Mobile Indian and expressed pride in Sony’s experience zones in the country. The executive also mentioned that the brand’s competitors in the same segment are unable to match Sony’s high standards.

Sony India’s Managing Director Sunil Nayyar told The Mobile Indian, “We take pride in the standard of our experience zones, which we believe our competitors cannot match in quality and customer experience.”

He further added, “Sony has over 1,000 stores and collaborates with leading retailers pan India to showcase our products so that customers can experience our products before purchasing.”

Sony recently launched its latest ULT series product in India with the intention of becoming the number one premium audio brand in the country. Additionally, Sony announced a new party speaker, the SRS-XV800.

The Sony ULT series includes the following products:

– Sony ULT Field 1 portable speaker, starting at Rs 10,990

– Sony ULT Tower 10 speaker, priced at Rs 89,990

– Sony ULT Field 7 speaker, available for Rs 39,990

– Sony ULT Wear wireless headphones, priced at Rs 16,990

Talking about the ULT series of audio products, Nayyar confirmed that the brand would introduce more products across various categories under its ULT audio sub-brand. “ULT is the new face of our audio products business,” Nayyar says.

“With ULT, we aim to establish a unique identity for our audio products. Last year, audio accounted for 20 percent of our total business. Our goal is to increase it to 30 percent this year,” Nayyar stated.