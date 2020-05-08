Should you spend Rs 49,999 on Xiaomi Mi 10?

Is there a need to spend Rs 50,000 on Xiaomi Mi 10? Let’s find out.

Xiaomi has finally introduced its latest flagship smartphone and its first 5G phone in India with Xiaomi Mi 10. The smartphone comes loaded with a premium design language coupled with a host of other features.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is available at a price tag of Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB option is priced at Rs 54,999. Notably, this is the second smartphone after Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra that features a 108-megapixel rear camera. This coupled with the latest Qualcomm chipset makes it a considerable option in this price range. However, is there a need to spend Rs 50,000 on Xiaomi Mi 10? Let’s find out.

Should you spend Rs 49,999 for Xiaomi Mi 10’s Design?

The Xiaomi Mi 10 offers a premium design language. The smartphone comes equipped with a glass and metal finish at the back panel, while the front panel, is loaded with a punch-hole design. With this, the smartphone is all set to give a stiff competition to the OnePlus 8 Pro and Realme X50 Pro in terms of design. All the smartphones come with premium design languages. The OnePlus 8 Pro looks similar to the OnePlus 7T Pro, while the Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with a different language. So, in total, if you are looking for Xiaomi Mi 10 just for the design, you might consider other options as well.

Should you spend Rs 49,999 for Xiaomi Mi 10’s Display?

Xiaomi claims that the Mi 10 comes with one of the best display available in the market. The phone comes loaded with 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with curved edges and 90Hz refresh rate. The display comes with 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio, DC Dimming, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. That said, the display sure looks interesting, but it still doesn’t match the 120Hz refresh rate of the OnePlus 8 Pro. Furthermore, both the phones come with HDR10+ certification, but the higher screen refresh rate on OnePlus 8 Pro means smoother viewing experience.

Furthermore, the Realme X50 Pro also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and it comes with 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1000nits brightness and AMOLED screen. The display of the Realme X50 Pro is crisp as well and you get some good results while watching the videos. Plus, it is cheaper as compared to the Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone.

Should you spend Rs 49,999 for Xiaomi Mi 10’s Hardware?

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is backed by an 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage option. So, if you are looking for Xiaomi Mi 10 just for the hardware, remember there are several options (some are cheaper) with the latest Qualcomm chipset.



The Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and it comes with a price tag of Rs 39,999 for 6GB RAM, 41,999 for 8GB RAM and 47,999 for 12GB RAM option. Furthermore, the first smartphone from iQOO also equips the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The iQOO 3 is priced at Rs 34,990 for 8GB + 128GB option, Rs 37,990 for 8GB RAM + 256GB option and Rs 44,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB option. It is important to note that both the phones offer 12GB of RAM and highest variant is actually cheaper than the cheapest variant of Xiaomi Mi 10. So, if you are looking Xiaomi Mi 10 for its hardware then you should probably save some bucks go with these devices.







Should you spend Rs 49,999 for Xiaomi Mi 10’s Camera?

Xiaomi Mi 10 is the second smartphone in India that is loaded with a 108-megapixel sensor. The smartphone comes equipped with a quad-camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. The company has stressed heavily on the camera department with this smartphone and has added a slew of features like enhanced Pro Mode, Vlog mode, ability to shoot 8K videos, portrait mode in Video and more. All this makes it a great smartphone in this vicinity as most of the smartphones present in this price range offers you up to 64MP quad-camera setup. So, if you are want to experience the 108MP camera, then you can choose Xiaomi Mi 10.

Should you spend Rs 49,999 for Xiaomi Mi 10’s Battery?

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,780mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. The Xiaomi Mi 10 also supports 10W reverse wireless charging as well. With this, the company has finally offered wireless charging support in India. Expect OnePlus 8 Pro, no other smartphone in this price range offers you wireless charging option. However, most of the smartphones do offer you fast charging solution.

The OnePlus 8 Pro features 30W Wrap Charge 30T wired fast charging along with 30W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. The Realme X50 Pro takes a lead here with 65W SuperDart fast charging support. The iQOO 3 takes the second spot with 55W Super FlashCharge technology. Once again both the smartphones offer much better fast charging at an affordable price tag as compared to the Xiaomi Mi 10.

So, should you buy Xiaomi Mi 10 for Rs 49,999?

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is, without any doubt, a flagship smartphone from Xiaomi. The smartphone comes with a good design language and 108-megapixel quad-camera setup along with wireless charging support and display are the major highlights. However, when it comes to the price point, it looks a bit overpriced as most of the competition is offering an almost similar set of specifications as low as Rs 34,990, except the camera module. Furthermore, we have seen brands like Realme and iQOO taking a lead in the fast charging segment, which is actually faster than the OnePlus 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10. So, if you are planning to experience the 108MP camera along with a true colour display, then you can consider Mi 10, but if 108MP otherwise you can always consider other options.

