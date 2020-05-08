Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 10 launched in India with 108MP camera, price starts at Rs 49,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 08, 2020 1:56 pm

Latest News

The cameras are the big highlight of Xiaomi Mi 10, with the phone getting a 108-megapixel lens as primary sensor.
Advertisement

Xiaomi has finally today launched the Mi 10 5G smartphone along with the Mi Box and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. Xiaomi Mi 10 is priced at Rs for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version, Rs for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version and the top-end 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version is priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999 respectively.



The Mi 10 comes in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colours. The Mi 10 smartphone will go on pre-order starting 8 May, 2020 at 2:00 pm across all channels on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and offline retail partners. Xiaomi is offering the Mi Wireless power bank worth Rs 2499 for free for those who pre-order the Mi 10. The phone will go on sale across platforms on 18th May 2020.

 

Advertisement

For the launch offers, there is a cashback worth up to Rs 3,000 on transactions made through HDFC Bank cards. There is also an extended No Cost EMI option for upto 12 months.



Xiaomi Mi 10 has a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with curved edges and 90Hz refresh rate. The display comes with 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio, DC Dimming, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Underneath, it runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone also has up to 256GB of onboard storage.

 

Xiaomi Mi 10

The cameras are the big highlight of Xiaomi Mi 10, with the phone getting a 108-megapixel lens as the primary sensor. Mi 10 sports a quad-camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. There is a 20-megapixel selfie camera upfront.



The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,780mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. The Mi 10 runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C. The phones measure 162.6×74.8×8.96mm and the weight is 208 grams.

Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108-megapixel camera to launch in India on May 8

Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones to launch in India on May 8 alongside Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi Box confirmed to launch in India on May 8 alongside Mi 10 and true wireless earphones

Xiaomi Mi 10, True Wireless Earphones and Mi Box launching in India today: How to watch, expected price, specifications

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi Mi 10 Xiaomi Mi 10 launch Xiaomi Mi 10 specs Xiaomi Mi 10 price Xiaomi Mi 10 features Xiaomi Mi 10 specs Xiaomi Mi 10 launch in India

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Exclusive: Realme to launch its first Smart TV and smartwatch by May end

Meizu 17 series go official with 64MP quad rear cameras and Snapdragon 865 SoC

Should you spend Rs 49,999 on Xiaomi Mi 10?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Latest Picture Story

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies