Xiaomi Mi 10 launched in India with 108MP camera, price starts at Rs 49,999

The cameras are the big highlight of Xiaomi Mi 10, with the phone getting a 108-megapixel lens as primary sensor.

Xiaomi has finally today launched the Mi 10 5G smartphone along with the Mi Box and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. Xiaomi Mi 10 is priced at Rs for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version, Rs for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version and the top-end 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version is priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999 respectively.





The Mi 10 comes in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colours. The Mi 10 smartphone will go on pre-order starting 8 May, 2020 at 2:00 pm across all channels on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and offline retail partners. Xiaomi is offering the Mi Wireless power bank worth Rs 2499 for free for those who pre-order the Mi 10. The phone will go on sale across platforms on 18th May 2020.

For the launch offers, there is a cashback worth up to Rs 3,000 on transactions made through HDFC Bank cards. There is also an extended No Cost EMI option for upto 12 months.





Xiaomi Mi 10 has a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with curved edges and 90Hz refresh rate. The display comes with 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio, DC Dimming, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Underneath, it runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone also has up to 256GB of onboard storage.





The cameras are the big highlight of Xiaomi Mi 10, with the phone getting a 108-megapixel lens as the primary sensor. Mi 10 sports a quad-camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. There is a 20-megapixel selfie camera upfront.





The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,780mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. The Mi 10 runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C. The phones measure 162.6×74.8×8.96mm and the weight is 208 grams.