Advertisement

iQOO 3 price slashed in India, now starts at Rs 34,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 24, 2020 12:58 pm

Latest News

The company has slashed the price of all the variants of the iQOO 3 smartphone.
Advertisement

iQOO has today announced a permanent price cut on its latest flagship smartphone, the iQOO 3. The company has slashed the price of all the variants of the iQOO 3 smartphone. 

 

With this, the base model of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 34,990, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 37,990. The iQOO 3 5G variant is now priced at Rs 44,990. To recall, the smartphone was launched the iQOO 3 4G variant for Rs 38,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced wasRs 41,990. The iQOO 3 5G variant is priced at Rs 44,990.

 

The smartphone with the revised price will be available for purchase from Flipkart and iQOO.com. The phone will be available as soon as the e-commerce platform will commence delivery of smartphones. Furthermore, the company has revealed iQOO 3 will be one of the first smartphones to receive Android 11 update. The brand further mentions that the smartphone will get regular security and OTA updates for 3 years.

 

Advertisement

 To recollect some key specifications, the iQOO 3 is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 409ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It comes with a 180Hz response rate along with 91.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 800nits brightness and more.

 

On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital Zoom, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K39PSP04-FGX9 sensor with f/2.45 aperture.

 

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 of internal storage. The iQOO 3 is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology. The phone runs on Android 10 with iQOO UI on top of it.

 

Highlights: iQOO 3 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 36,990

iQOO 3 gaming smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC launched in India

iQOO 3 to go on sale for the first time in India today via Flipkart, iQoo.com

Latest News from iQOO

You might like this

Tags: iQOO 3 iQOO 3 price cut iQOO 3 price slashed iQOO 3 price in India iQOO 3 specs iQOO 3 features IQoo smartphones iQOO Vivo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi rolls out Android 10 update for Mi A3 for the fourth time

OnePlus 8 Pro units are marred with green screen tint and black crush issue

LG Velvet to be unveiled on May 7 via online event

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies