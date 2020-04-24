iQOO 3 price slashed in India, now starts at Rs 34,990

The company has slashed the price of all the variants of the iQOO 3 smartphone.

iQOO has today announced a permanent price cut on its latest flagship smartphone, the iQOO 3. The company has slashed the price of all the variants of the iQOO 3 smartphone.

With this, the base model of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 34,990, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 37,990. The iQOO 3 5G variant is now priced at Rs 44,990. To recall, the smartphone was launched the iQOO 3 4G variant for Rs 38,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced wasRs 41,990. The iQOO 3 5G variant is priced at Rs 44,990.

The smartphone with the revised price will be available for purchase from Flipkart and iQOO.com. The phone will be available as soon as the e-commerce platform will commence delivery of smartphones. Furthermore, the company has revealed iQOO 3 will be one of the first smartphones to receive Android 11 update. The brand further mentions that the smartphone will get regular security and OTA updates for 3 years.

To recollect some key specifications, the iQOO 3 is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 409ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It comes with a 180Hz response rate along with 91.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 800nits brightness and more.

On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital Zoom, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K39PSP04-FGX9 sensor with f/2.45 aperture.

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 of internal storage. The iQOO 3 is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology. The phone runs on Android 10 with iQOO UI on top of it.