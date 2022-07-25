Sennheiser CX Plus Special Edition TWS earbuds launched in India

Sennheiser has introduced a Special Design Edition CX Plus True Wireless and also announced deals on its bestselling range of headphones and earphones today. The Sennheiser CX Plus Special Edition true wireless is priced at Rs 14,990. You can get the Sennheiser CX Plus SE from Amazon India.

Sennheiser CX Plus SE Features

The Sennheiser CX PLUS Special Edition true wireless offer a brushed matte finish to suit their distinctive sound, engineered by TrueResponse transducer. The CX PLUS SE are compact earbuds with a secure fit, 24 hours of playback time with a charging case and a IPX4-rated splash resistance.

The Active Noise Cancellation ensures clarity without distractions, even in a noisy environment. Meanwhile, the Transparent Mode allows the user to be aware of their surroundings without needing to remove the earbuds. Even customizable touch controls allow for bespoke commands to be assigned intuitively and easily to control audio, calls, and access voice assistants.

The earbuds have a 55mAh battery while the charging case offers up to 420mAh. Further, the earbuds yield up to 8 hours of playback, which is expandable to 24 hours with the charging case. Lastly, the Sennheiser CX Plus SE supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and will fully charge in 1.5 hours.

Earlier, Sennheiser launched Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds in India. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 is available across online platforms such as Sennheiser’s own website, Amazon.in and other leading electronic outlets in India. The product comes in 3 color options – black, graphite and white.

The MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 delivers enhanced sound quality, centered around Sennheiser’s True Response transducer. Based on dynamic 7mm drivers manufactured in Germany, it produces an immersive stereo sound with deep bass, natural mids and detailed highs, claims the company.