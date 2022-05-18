Sennheiser launches Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds in India

Sennheiser today launched Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds in India with Active Noise Cancellation, Sound Personalization feature, 7mm dynamic drivers and more. Winner of a 2022 Red Dot Design Award, the new stylish and futuristic ergonomic design enables a long-lasting comfortable fit, according to the brand.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 will be available for sale at an introductory price of Rs 21,990 starting today across online platforms such as Sennheiser’s own website, Amazon.in and other leading electronic outlets in India. The product comes in 3 color options – black, graphite and white. However, the white color variant will be available for sale at a later date.

Momentum 3 True Wireless Earbuds Specifications

Just like its predecessors, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 delivers enhanced sound quality, centered around Sennheiser’s True Response transducer. Based on dynamic 7mm drivers manufactured in Germany, it produces an immersive stereo sound with deep bass, natural mids and detailed highs, claims the company.

The new Sound Personalization feature provides an enhanced sound experience via a guided listening test to setup the perfect sound for each user’s individual hearing. In addition, the Smart Control App offers a choice of presets and an equalizer feature to tailor the sound to the user’s taste.

Sennheiser says that it has specifically improved the earbuds with Adaptive Noise Cancellation which automatically adjusts to your environment. The system continuously observes ambient noise to suppress it in real time. Users who want to be aware of their surroundings to hear things such as train announcements, for example, can deactivate the noise cancellation at the touch of a button, or switch to transparency mode.

The Momentum True Wireless 3 also supports a wide range of audio codecs such as AAC, SBC and aptX Adaptive, which reduce latency to a minimum. In addition, each earbud now features three microphones that promote clear call quality, enabling easy-to-follow video calls. The intuitive touch control of the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3, which users can tailor to their personal preferences, makes it easier to navigate the audio and access voice assistants.

The new Sennheiser buds also comes with several silicone pads in different sizes that are designed to fit all ear shapes and sizes. Thanks to its IPX4-certified splash-resistant casing, the Momentum True Wireless 3 is can withstand splashes, rainy weather and sweat. The earbuds claim to have a battery life of seven hours on a single charge – which can be extended to 28 hours using the case. The case also supports wireless charging.