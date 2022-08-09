Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones launched with noise cancellation, 60-hour battery life

Sennheiser has announced the launch of its latest premium wireless headphones. Dubbed as Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, the headphones come with active noise cancellation, up to 60 hours of playback time on a single charge, Bluetooth codec support and more.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are priced at $350 (approximately Rs. 27,800). They are available now for pre-order in select global markets. The product comes in Black colour and white colour variants.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless specifications and features

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless offers active noise cancellation. As for the support of Bluetooth codecs, it supports AAC, SBC, aptX, and aptX Adaptive. The headphones use Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and have a refreshed design. It is claimed by Sennheiser that the new model is also more lightweight and more comfortable to wear found in previous headphones.

The headphones are claimed to offer up to 60 hours of playback time on a single charge. Besides, they have 42mm dynamic drivers and four microphones for voice and ANC functionality. They offer fast charging through USB Type-C and a frequency response range of 6-22,000Hz.

