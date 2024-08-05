Samsung Increases Daily File-Sharing Limit to 10GB Via Quick Share

Google, earlier this year, announced a merger between its file-sharing service called Nearby Share and Samsung’s service called Quick Share. However, on Samsung devices, there’s an extra feature within Quick Share that allows you to generate links and QR codes to share files, and the company is now enhancing this feature with an increased daily file-sharing limit to 10GB, allowing for easier sharing of files that have a large size.

The new update (13.6.51.13) to the Quick Share App on Galaxy phones and tablets doubles the daily file-sharing limit from 5GB to 10GB for files shared via links or QR codes. This increased limit also applies to files shared directly with contacts. In addition, the update further enhances device identification for nearby devices by showing two lines of the device name. Further, the update enables another UI change, where it will now display the total file size in the incoming pop-up window when receiving files.

The new update has begun rolling out to users via the Galaxy Store. Keep in mind that the update isn’t available for everyone to download, and if it’s not available on your device, you may have to wait for a few days before it gets pushed.

Meanwhile, in related news to Samsung, the brand recently announced a new 4G smartphone in India, dubbed Galaxy F14. The device is priced at Rs 8,999 for the single 4GB + 64GB model and can be purchased in two colours, such as Moonlight Silver and Peppermint Green.

The Galaxy F14 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-U LCD display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. In addition, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 680 Processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.