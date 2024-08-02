Samsung Galaxy F14 4G Launched in India For Under Rs 10,000

Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy F14 in India, a 4G handset that is priced below Rs 10,000. The Galaxy F14 4G differs quite a lot when compared to the Galaxy F14 5G that launched in India in March last year, and is a rebranded Galaxy M14 4G.

Samsung Galaxy F14: Price, Availability

The Galaxy F14 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the single 4GB + 64GB model. Available in two colours, such as Moonlight Silver and Peppermint Green, Galaxy F14 will be available at select retail stores and consumers can also avail No-Cost EMI offers while purchasing the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F14: Specifications

The Galaxy F14 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-U LCD display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. In addition, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 680 Processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Read More: Samsung Confirms Big Upgrades Coming With Galaxy S25

Galaxy F14 4G has a triple-camera setup on the back. It includes a 50MP f/1.8 main camera sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. There is also an LED flash module next to the camera sensors. For selfies, the phone gets a 13MP f/2.0 front camera.

Besides, the device runs on Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 custom skin out of the box. It is slated to receive two years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches. For security, it also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support. Further, the connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, 3.5mm Headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.