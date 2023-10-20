Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 receive One UI 6 Beta

Samsung has been busy rolling out One UI 6 beta updates for the Galaxy S23 series and since it was released over a month ago, the company has been constantly adding more devices to the list of smartphones that support this version. The latest ones to join the list of One UI 6 Beta supported phones are the Samsung foldables from 2021, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

According to a report, both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are now receiving One UI 6 Beta update in Korea. We have already detailed as to how you can join the beta program. Once you have followed that process, go to Settings > Software update, tap Download and install and you’ll receive the latest One UI 6 beta that is based on Android 14.

The update has a hefty size, clocking in at around 3 GB. While Samsung recently rolled out the eighth beta build of One UI 6 globally for Galaxy S23 series, it’s current-generation foldables including the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 received their third beta a few days back. Other devices that have received this update include the Galaxy M23, Galaxy F23, Galaxy A52s, Galaxy A24 and more.

We have reviewed the One UI 6 Beta on Galaxy S23 and it is looking like a promising update for Samsung’s software with a bunch of notable changes. The Quick Settings Panel has been revamped with an updated layout while the emojis have also been redesigned from the scratch. Then, there is also a new instant access option to the full Quick Panel, providing faster access to settings with a single downward swipe at the upper right corner of the screen.

Next, it is now possible to set different lock screens according to specific Modes and Routines. For instance, you can set a difficulty wallpaper for your work mode lock screen. There is also a new custom camera widget, which lets users preselect a camera mode and a storage location