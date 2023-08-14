One UI 6 Beta is coming to India, confirms Samsung: How to apply?

After changing its mind multiple times, Samsung finally began the beta testing of its next iteration of software last week. One UI 6 Beta that comes based on Android 14, is limited to three regions as of now but that should change soon, as the company has officially confirmed that One UI 6 beta is coming to more countries soon, including India.

Samsung, on its developer website, says that One UI Beta Program is open to participants in China, Germany, India, Poland, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Out of these 7 countries, it has already been released in Korea, the US, and Germany. This means that the remaining four regions including India should receive One UI 6 Beta soon. Rumours suggest that the beta update could arrive in other parts of the world by end of this week or the next one. Whenever it does, here’s how to apply for the beta program of One UI 6.

One UI 6 Beta: How to apply?

Applying for the One UI 6 beta is simple. Follow the steps below:

Step 1: Open the Samsung Members app on your supported Galaxy device.

Step 2: Log in with your Samsung Account, and then tap on the “Registration for One UI Beta Program” in the banner appearing on the top or notices page to register.

Step 3: Now once you are registered, select “Settings > Software update > Download and install”. Once the update is installed, you can now report feedback to Samsung so it can improve the OS through further updates.

One UI 6 Beta: Features

One UI 6 brings a completely refreshed look for Galaxy devices from Samsung. The Quick Panel has been revamped with an updated layout while the emojis have also been redesigned from the scratch. Then, there is also a new instant access option to the full Quick Panel, providing faster access to settings with a single downward swipe at the upper right corner of the screen.

Next, it is now possible to set different lock screens according to specific Modes and Routines. For instance, you can set a difficulty wallpaper for your work mode lock screen. There is also a new custom camera widget, which lets users preselect a camera mode and a storage location —like portrait mode and a folder just for headshots. Users have also reported of new animations across the OS, including a lock and unlock animation. Various new clock styles for lock screen have also been added.

One UI 6 Beta: Supported devices

While the One UI 6 beta is currently available only for Galaxy S23 series devices, it should be soon made available for other flagships from the brand, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 and more. A report from back in June suggested that the stable version of One UI 6 will come to over 20 devices, including those from A series, F series and more.