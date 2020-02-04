  • 11:55 Feb 04, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC spotted on Geekbench

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 04, 2020 10:58 am

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
Advertisement

Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone along with Galaxy S20 series on February 11. Now, ahead of the official launch, the device has been spotted on the Geekbench database revealing the specifications which are inline with the earlier leaked specifications.

The GeekBench listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be running Android 10, most likely with the custom One UI 2.0 skin on top. It does not reveal the name of chipset but previous leaks have revealed that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 855+.

Further, the listing also revealed that Galaxy Z Flip will pack 8GB of RAM. The device scored 725 on the single-core test and a 2610 score in the multi-core test in the GeekBench listing. The Galaxy Z Flip appeared under the model number 'SM-F700N' on Geekbench.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip surfaced in a hands-on video quite recently. The video revealed that the phone will come with a square design when it is folded. There is a secondary display right next to the dual-camera setup. When the phone is unfolded, it shows a quite large display.

 

Previously, some key features of the foldable smartphone were leaked online.  Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will come with a 1.05-inch sAMOLED screen, which will be known as Focus Display. The foldable smartphone is loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with 22:9 aspect ratio. The screen will come with an internal glass display.  The phone will come with a 3300mAh battery divided into two parts, just like the Galaxy Fold. The first part features 925mAh and 2375mAh battery.

 

Galaxy Z Flip will feature a 12-megapixel main camera assisted by another 12-megapixel snapper with a 123-degree field of view. For the front, there will be a 10-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 lens. The phone will come loaded with 15W fast wired and 12W wireless charging support. The foldable phone will feature stereo speakers. It will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip full specs, renders and price leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip passes through FCC

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip key features surfaced ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on video leaked online

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Redmi K30 Pro tipped to come with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 64MP camera

TCL will not make BlackBerry smartphones from August 31

iQoo 5G smartphone with liquid cooling teased in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies