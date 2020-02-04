Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC spotted on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone along with Galaxy S20 series on February 11. Now, ahead of the official launch, the device has been spotted on the Geekbench database revealing the specifications which are inline with the earlier leaked specifications.



The GeekBench listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be running Android 10, most likely with the custom One UI 2.0 skin on top. It does not reveal the name of chipset but previous leaks have revealed that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 855+.



Further, the listing also revealed that Galaxy Z Flip will pack 8GB of RAM. The device scored 725 on the single-core test and a 2610 score in the multi-core test in the GeekBench listing. The Galaxy Z Flip appeared under the model number 'SM-F700N' on Geekbench.



The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip surfaced in a hands-on video quite recently. The video revealed that the phone will come with a square design when it is folded. There is a secondary display right next to the dual-camera setup. When the phone is unfolded, it shows a quite large display.

Previously, some key features of the foldable smartphone were leaked online. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will come with a 1.05-inch sAMOLED screen, which will be known as Focus Display. The foldable smartphone is loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with 22:9 aspect ratio. The screen will come with an internal glass display. The phone will come with a 3300mAh battery divided into two parts, just like the Galaxy Fold. The first part features 925mAh and 2375mAh battery.

Galaxy Z Flip will feature a 12-megapixel main camera assisted by another 12-megapixel snapper with a 123-degree field of view. For the front, there will be a 10-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 lens. The phone will come loaded with 15W fast wired and 12W wireless charging support. The foldable phone will feature stereo speakers. It will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.