  • 12:34 Feb 03, 2020

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on video leaked online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 03, 2020 11:59 am

Ahead of the official launch, the hands-on video of the Galaxy Z Flip has been leaked online.
Samsung is all set to launch its second foldable smartphone along with Galaxy S20 series on February 11. Now, ahead of the official launch, the hands-on video of the Galaxy Z Flip has been leaked online. 

 

The hands-on video was shared by concept designer Ben Geskin on Twitter. The 19-second video shows the folding mechanism of the smartphone. To start with, one can clearly see that the Galaxy Z Flip will come with a square design when it is folded. There is a secondary display right next to the dual-camera setup. The video also reveals a gradient finish, which comes with a combination of Pink and Purple hue. 

 

 

When the phone is unfolded, it shows a quite large display. The Galaxy Z Flip comes with an aspect ratio of 22:9, which is quite tall in nature. The person is also struggling to reach the corner of the display when the user holds the smartphone. The screen shows a punch-hole design, which is there is earlier leaked renders and images. 

 

Previously, some key features of the foldable smartphone were leaked online.  Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will come with a 1.05-inch sAMOLED screen, which will be known as Focus Display. The tipster claims that the foldable smartphone is loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with 22:9 aspect ratio. The screen will come with an internal glass display.

 

The tipster claims that the phone will come with a 3300mAh battery divided into two parts, just like the Galaxy Fold. The first part features 925mAh and 2375mAh battery. The Galaxy Z Flip will come loaded with 15W fast wired and 12W wireless charging support. The foldable phone will feature stereo speakers.

