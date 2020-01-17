Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to be cheaper than Motorola Razr (2019)?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will pack a 3,300mAh capacity battery which is significantly smaller than the 4,380mAh in the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung will be launching a new foldable smartphone - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip at Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11. Now ahead of the launch, the alleged price of Galaxy Z Flip has surfaced online.

As per South Korean INews24 publication, the Galaxy Z Flip will be priced between 1 million won (Rs 61,000 approx.) and 1.5 million won (Rs 91,000 approx.). This phone will be competing with Lenovo-owned company first foldable smartphone - Motorola Razr (2019) which was launched globally last year.

Taking into account the leaked pricing of Galaxy Z Flip, the phone will be much cheaper than Motorola Razr (2019) which is priced $1,500 (Rs 1,08,230 approx.).

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will pack a 3,300mAh capacity battery which is significantly smaller than the 4,380mAh in the Galaxy Fold. The battery will be larger than the 2,510mAh battery present inside the Motorola Razr.

The phone recent 3C certification listing revealed that it will arrive with 15W charging support. The phone will sport an ultra-thin glass display with a plastic layer on top for extra protection. The additional plastic layer will ensure the display doesn't get scratched easily.

As per earlier leaked renders, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will feature a power key on the right of the lower section and a volume rocker on the right of the upper half of the phone. There's no sign of a fingerprint sensor in the renders. Next to the dual-cameras and single LED flash, there is a small external display. The inside display features a punch-hole display or Infinity-O display which is equipped with a selfie camera.



The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (SM-F700F) is expected to feature a 6.7-inch internal screen with an Ultra-Thin Glass display (UTG). It will be powered by an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The primary camera sensor of Galaxy Z Flip is said to be of 108-megapixel and will come with 5x optical zoom support. There will be a 10-megapixel front-facing camera sensor. It should also run Android 10 based on OneUI out of the box.