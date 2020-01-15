Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to feature 3,300 mAh battery, ultra thin glass

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will sport an ultra-thin glass display with a plastic layer on top for extra protection.

Samsung is expected to launch a new foldable smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11 named as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The renders of Galaxy Z Flip surfaced online yesterday. Now new information revealing key details of the upcoming foldable smartphone has also surfaced online.



XDA Developers' Max Weinbach in a tweet has revealed that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip will pack a 3,300mAh capacity battery which is significantly smaller than the 4,380mAh in the Galaxy Fold. The phone recent 3C certification listing revealed that it will arrive with 15W charging support.

The Galaxy Flip Z has a 3300 mAh battery. Along with the Snapdragon 855, this should be pretty ok in everything. About the same battery live as the mid size S10. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 14, 2020





Apart from battery details, in a separate tweet, he has also that the phone will sport an ultra-thin glass display with a plastic layer on top for extra protection. The additional plastic layer will ensure the display doesn't get scratched easily, as per the tweet.



As per the recent leaked renders, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will feature a power key on the right of the lower section and a volume rocker on the right of the upper half of the phone. There's no sign of a fingerprint sensor in the renders. Next to the dual-cameras and single LED flash, there is a small external display. The inside display features a punch-hole display or Infinity-O display which is equipped with a selfie camera.



The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (SM-F700F) is expected to feature a 6.7-inch internal screen with an Ultra-Thin Glass display (UTG). It will be powered by an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The primary camera sensor of Galaxy Z Flip is said to be of 108-megapixel and will come with 5x optical zoom support. There will be a 10-megapixel front-facing camera sensor. It should also run Android 10 based on OneUI out of the box.



