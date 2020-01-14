  • 15:52 Jan 14, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip renders surface online

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 14, 2020 3:23 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will feature a power key on the right of the lower section and a volume rocker on the right of the upper half of the phone.
Advertisement

Samsung is expected to launch a new foldable smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11 named as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Now, renders of the same have surfaced online.

LetsGoDigital have published new renders of the device. As per the renders, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will feature a power key on the right of the lower section and a volume rocker on the right of the upper half of the phone. Next to the dual-cameras and single LED flash, there is a small external display. The inside display features a punch-hole display or Infinity-O display which is equipped with a selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
As per the reports, the primary camera sensor of Galaxy Z Flip will be of 108-megapixel and will come with 5x optical zoom support. There will be a 10-megapixel front-facing camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (SM-F700F) is expected to feature a 6.7-inch internal screen with an Ultra-Thin Glass display (UTG). The company has used a new innovative hinge called Hideaway Hinge, which is invisible when you use the phone and when it is unfolded.

Meanwhile, the phone has received the necessary 3C certification in China, reports MySmartPrice. Although the 3C certification did not reveal much, it has revealed that the phone will arrive with 15W charger. The device from this certification bears the SM-F700 model number.

Advertisement

 

Galaxy Z Flip will be powered by an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and it will come loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. This means that the foldable phone will come with a similar selfie camera as seen on the Galaxy Note 10. The phone is expected to feature a punch-hole design similar to what we have seen in the latest Galaxy Note 10 series. It should also run Android 10 based on OneUI out of the box.

Alleged Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 live images leaked online

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2 to launch on February 11

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 tipped to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

Samsung next folding phone will be called Galaxy Bloom

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the foldable Galaxy Bloom’s real name

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip leaks Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Black Shark 3 to come with 120Hz refresh rate, Quad HD+ display

Honor 9X with 6.59-inch FHD+ display, 48MP rear camera launched in India

Samsung Galaxy A20s receives a price cut in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies