Samsung Galaxy Z Flip renders surface online

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will feature a power key on the right of the lower section and a volume rocker on the right of the upper half of the phone.

Samsung is expected to launch a new foldable smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11 named as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Now, renders of the same have surfaced online.



LetsGoDigital have published new renders of the device. As per the renders, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will feature a power key on the right of the lower section and a volume rocker on the right of the upper half of the phone. Next to the dual-cameras and single LED flash, there is a small external display. The inside display features a punch-hole display or Infinity-O display which is equipped with a selfie camera.



As per the reports, the primary camera sensor of Galaxy Z Flip will be of 108-megapixel and will come with 5x optical zoom support. There will be a 10-megapixel front-facing camera sensor.



The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (SM-F700F) is expected to feature a 6.7-inch internal screen with an Ultra-Thin Glass display (UTG). The company has used a new innovative hinge called Hideaway Hinge, which is invisible when you use the phone and when it is unfolded.



Meanwhile, the phone has received the necessary 3C certification in China, reports MySmartPrice. Although the 3C certification did not reveal much, it has revealed that the phone will arrive with 15W charger. The device from this certification bears the SM-F700 model number.

Galaxy Z Flip will be powered by an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and it will come loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. This means that the foldable phone will come with a similar selfie camera as seen on the Galaxy Note 10. The phone is expected to feature a punch-hole design similar to what we have seen in the latest Galaxy Note 10 series. It should also run Android 10 based on OneUI out of the box.