Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G spotted on Geekbench revealing key specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone with a foldable screen is expected to be announced on August 11. Now the device has appeared at the Geekbench benchmarking platform. Let’s take a look ahead at the details revealed by Geekbench.

As per the Geekbench listing, the phone carries the model number SM-F711U. The device is powered by Lahaina, which is the codename for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. It will have 8GB of RAM as per the benchmark listing.

Further, on the software front, the smartphone will run Android 11 out of the box. The phone has scored 1015 and 3161 points in the single-core and multi-core test in the benchmark results, respectively.

This phone will be unveiled at Samsung’s next Unpacked event that’s likely going to take place on August 11. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will also be launched on the same day.

As per a recent leak, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 price could be $1,249 (approx Rs 92,000) for the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Expected Specifications

As per earlier leaks, the upcoming foldable phone could come with a 120Hz dynamic AMOLED display that could measure between 6.7 – 6.9-inches. It could have a triple camera setup with three 12MP shooters. In addition, the phone may feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

As per an earlier report, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable will begin shipping from August 27 in select markets. But Samsung has yet not confirmed when its new foldable smartphones will go on sale.

Along with the foldable phones at the event, the company may also unveil the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4.

The new report also says that Samsung had initially planned to sell the Galaxy S21 FE alongside the foldable smartphones at the event but it will only launch the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy Watch Series 4.