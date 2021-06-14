Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Series launch date leaked

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 14, 2021 12:21 pm

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldables will begin shipping from August 27.
Samsung will reportedly launch Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch Active 4 at a Galaxy Unpacked event on August 3. The shipping dates for these products have been tipped by another leak.


As per tipster Max Weinbach of Android Police, Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 3 and it will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phones at the event. Additionally, the company may also unveil the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4.

 

Further, as per YouTuber Jon Prosser, the Galaxy Watch 4 series will start shipping from August 11. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldables will begin shipping from August 27. Samsung is yet to make an official announcement.

 

He further claims that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will come in 42mm and 46mm sizes, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 will come in 40mm and 44mm sizes.

 

As per earlier leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could come with a 120Hz dynamic AMOLED display that could measure between 6.7 - 6.9-inches. It could possibly have a triple camera setup with three 12MP shooters. The Z Flip 3 should also be powered by a flagship processor which could be the Snapdragon 888.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is said to come with S Pen support and said to be priced around $1099 which is approx. Rs 80,000.


The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be the first foldable smartphone with an under-display camera. The phone could arrive with a combined battery capacity of 4,275 mAh (2,215 mAh + 2,060 mAh) which may be advertised as 4,400 mAh when launched. The foldable smartphone will have a triple-camera with a 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera sensor setup.

 

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is further expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset and come equipped with an external display with a reduced size of 5.4-inch from 6.23-inch. Other expected specifications include a 7.5-inch internal display, S-Pen support, Water Resistance and a revamped ultra thin glass. It is expected to come in three different colour options, namely Black, Silver and Dark Green.

 

