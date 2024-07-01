Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: What to Expect?

Samsung is preparing for what’s expected to be the biggest launch event of the year at Galaxy Unpacked 2024 in Paris on July 10. The event will see unveiling of a range of new devices, including the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Buds3, Galaxy Watch7, and the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Ring, all of which are expected to be available for purchase shortly after the event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be the event’s main attraction. Leaked renders suggest a more rectangular design, similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is also anticipated to be lighter and thinner than its predecessor.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the Z Fold6 will come with a large cover display outside and a sizable foldable screen inside, likely with dimensions similar to its predecessor. The device is expected to support stylus input, but unlike the Galaxy S Ultra series, the stylus will not be built into the phone. Instead, it will be part of a special case expected to be sold separately.

The Z Fold 6 will likely have Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz displays, a 4,400mAh battery, 50MP+12MP+10MP rear cameras, and 4MP and 10MP front cameras. The starting price is expected to be around $1,899.99.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 from Samsung is expected to have a design similar to its predecessor but with a new cover display. Despite its small size, it will come with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset as the Galaxy Z Fold6.

To set it apart from the Z Flip 5, the Z Flip6 is anticipated to come with new colour options, a slightly larger battery, and updated camera features. This Clamshell foldable, the successor to the Z Flip 5, is expected to have AMOLED screens, a 4,000mAh battery with 25W charging, 50MP and 12MP rear cameras, and a 10MP selfie camera. It’s rumoured to start at $1,099.99.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro

Samsung’s upcoming wireless earbuds are anticipated to resemble Apple’s AirPods lineup. The Galaxy Buds3, a more affordable variant, will have a design similar to the 3rd-Gen AirPods, while the Galaxy Buds3 Pro will mimic the AirPods Pro.

Unlike the previous Galaxy Buds’ unique bud-like shape, the new series will feature a stem design. Expected features include:

Active noise cancellation (ANC).

Enhanced battery life.

HD audio output.

The ability to pair with two devices simultaneously.

Both buds are expected to come in Silver and White colour options, and their pricing is likely to be similar to the Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro, at $139 and $229, respectively.

Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch7 Ultra

Samsung is preparing to launch two new smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch7 and the Galaxy Watch7 Ultra. The Ultra will be the company’s most advanced smartwatch, featuring a titanium frame similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It will come in a square frame with a circular display. Renders suggest it will have a rotating bezel, similar to the Galaxy Watch6 Classic. The watch may have a 47mm dial, a 3nm processor, a 590mAh battery, a new button, and extra features over the Watch 7. The Watch Ultra may start from $699.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Watch7 is anticipated to offer two dial size options: 40mm, equipped with a 300mAh battery, and 44mm, featuring a 425mAh battery. According to reports from Android Headlines, the Galaxy Watch7 will be powered by a 3nm chipset and include an array of health tracking features. It will support 15W charging, have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, and meet MIL-STD-810H military durability standards.

The Galaxy Watch7 aims to deliver advanced functionality and robust performance, starting at an expected price of $299. Additionally, Samsung may introduce the Galaxy Watch FE during the event, expanding its smartwatch lineup further.

Galaxy Ring

Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Ring at the upcoming showcase. The finger accessory was first teased at the January Galaxy Unpacked 2024 and later at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2024. The smart ring may offer a host of health monitoring sensors (ECG, heart rate, sleep tracking, and more) to help users stay on top of their health, as well as wireless transactions via Samsung Pay for convenient and secure payments. The Galaxy Ring could sit in the $300-$350 price range.

While these are the major products expected at the Galaxy Unpacked event in 2024, Samsung may surprise attendees with additional announcements.