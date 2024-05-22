Samsung Galaxy Ring India Price Revealed: Equivalent To A Mid-Range Smartphone

Samsung has been confirmed to be working on a wearable product called the Galaxy Ring. While the Samsung Galaxy ring is expected to be unveiled later this July, its price in India as well as in the US has now been revealed via a new leak, indicating it won’t be a cheap product and would have a price tag equivalent to that of a mid-range smartphone.

As per tipster Yogesh Brar, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to have a price tag of Rs 35,000 in India. In the US, its price range is expected to be between $300 and $350 which converts to approximately Rs 25,000 and Rs 29,100, respectively.

To put things in perspective, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, Realme GT 6T, and other smartphones cost about the same in India. There’s no word on when the ring might launch but previous reports suggest we are just a couple of months away from it.

Meanwhile, to access the features of the ring, users would have to pay for a monthly subscription (via Android Authority) which would likely cost under $10 (approx Rs 832), according to Brar’s sources. What features the subscription would give users access to is unknown at the moment.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024: Expected Announcements From Galaxy Z Fold 6 To Galaxy Ring

According to a patent filed by Samsung back in February 2023, the Galaxy Ring is “intended to cover the categories of wearable smart devices in the nature of a smart ring for tracking, measuring, monitoring, and uploading health, fitness and sleep-related information”. As per the company, the device will be a ”powerful and accessible” wellness device.

Matthew Wiggins, clinical research scientist at Samsung Research, also revealed the ‘My Vitality Score’ feature the ring will have, which will show you a score denoting your physical and mental health to tackle the day based on your sleep, activity, and heart rate data.

The Galaxy Ring will also work with other Samsung devices, such as its smartphones, the Galaxy Watch 7 series (and previously launched smartwatches), and the Galaxy XR glasses as well.

Samsung has filed a patent that shows how the Galaxy Ring can be used to control the XR glasses with finger gestures, allowing for more precise and intuitive interaction in virtual and augmented reality applications. The features of the Galaxy Ring could potentially be controlled by the Galaxy Wearable App.