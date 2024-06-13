Samsung May Have Accidentally Confirmed Galaxy Buds 3 Series Redesign

Samsung still hasn’t officially confirmed the Galaxy Unpacked event that’s set to take place next month on the 10th as per leaks. However, thanks to numerous leaks, we already know what all is coming at the event, which includes the Galaxy Buds 3 series, the redesign for which may have accidentally been confirmed by Samsung.

A screenshot of Samsung Members App posted by an X user shows the list of devices for which you want to report a problem and interestingly, the list includes the upcoming products from Samsung, namely the Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Ring, and the Galaxy Watch 7.

One can can clearly observe that the placeholder icon for the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro resembles earbuds with a stem. In contrast, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has a bean-like design with a rounded form factor, matching the real-world design of the earbuds.

Of course, Samsung may change the icon post the official launch of the earbuds to portray the actual design or, it may have just revealed the major redesign coming for the Galaxy Buds 3 series. Some other recently leaked renders suggest the stem design is actually coming to the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, allowing Samsung to fit in upgraded hardware. The redesigned buds could allow for a bugger battery and also a new mic position so it can better pickup the wearer’s voice during calls.

The buds are also expected to sport what’s called a Blade Light, that’s supposed to be a light strip on the stem of the buds. Furthermore, they are expected to feature an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance. It could also have Adaptive ANC, Adaptive EQ, Ambient Sound, and offer up to 30 hours of battery life. Finally, the buds may also support hi-res audio streaming with 24-bit 96KHz audio transmission likely via Samsung’s own SSC codec.