Realme 14T 5G Launched in India: Know Specs, Price, Availability

Realme 14T 5G has been launched in India as a budget device with a MediaTek chipset under the hood and a huge 6000mAh battery. The device also gets an AMOLED Display along with a stereo speaker setup. Aside from that, here’s everything you’d want to know about the handset.

Realme 14T 5G: Price, Availability

The Realme 14T 5G is available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999. The device comes in Surf Green, Obsidian Black, and Lightning Purple shades. Buyers can avail of a Rs 1,000 bank discount on select cards or a Rs 2,000 exchange offer. Realme 14T 5G is already available for purchase on Realme’s website, Flipkart, and offline stores starting today, April 25.

Realme 14T 5G: Specifications

The Realme 14T 5G sports a 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) full-HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2100 nits peak brightness, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, there’s a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, paired with an additional 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome sensor. At the front, there’s a 16MP f/2.45 Sony IMX480 sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device has stereo speakers and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The handset is also IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated and runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.