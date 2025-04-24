Oppo A5 Pro 5G Launched in India: Specs, Price, Availability

Oppo A5 Pro 5G has been launched in India with a focus on durability. It features a 360° Armour Body, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings to survive 18 types of liquids, and carries certification for 14 military-grade environmental tests. Aside from that, here’s what it has to offer.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G: Price, Availability

The OPPO A5 Pro 5G comes in Feather Blue and Mocha Brown colours. The device is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version. The phone will be available across Amazon, Flipkart, OPPO Store, and mainline retail outlets starting today, April 24.

As for the launch offers, one can avail up to a 10% instant cashback (up to Rs 1,500) when using credit cards from SBI, IDFC FIRST Bank, BOB Financial, Federal Bank, and DBS to purchase the device.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G: Specifications

Oppo A5 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a Resolution of 1604 x 720 pixels. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh, 264 ppi, alongside a peak brightness of 1000 nits, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is protected with Gorilla Glass 7i.

Under the hood, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. The phone offers 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The device runs on Android 15 with Oppo’s ColorOS 15 on top. In terms of optics, the A5 Pro features a 50MP primary rear camera with an f/1.8 Aperture, paired with a 2MP Monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, it features an 8MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Oppo A5 Pro 5G is built tough with its IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings, making it resistant to dust, water, freezing, and extreme environmental conditions. The phone features a robust 5800mAh battery, which Oppo claims can retain its performance for 4+ years. It also supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Additionally, the phone includes stereo dual speakers, high-energy outdoor mode, and full-feature NFC. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.