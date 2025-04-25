Motorola Launches New Moto AI Features, Also Partners with Perplexity AI

Motorola has announced the launch of new Moto AI features including Image Studio, Playlist Studio, Next Move, and more, along with a partnership with Perplexity AI and other major players as well, such as Microsoft, Google, and Meta. This launch accompanies the brand’s new smartphone launches, including the Edge 60 series and the Motorola Razr 60 series.

The new Moto AI features have been developed as new experiences that tap into AI’s full potential. With “Next Move,” users can now receive tailored recommendations based on what’s on their screen. Whether it’s a recipe or travel plans, moto ai provides next step suggestions for them to explore, ideal for beginners and AI enthusiasts alike who want to learn what AI can do for them.

The next new feature is “Playlist Studio” which uses on-screen content or a prompt within the moto ai App to curate a perfect playlist. And consumers can make it highly specific. For example, if someone wants to make their homemade dinner feel more special, they can say, “Pizza night Y2K jams,” and get a list of songs based on that mood or theme.

Then there’s “Image Studio” that uses generative AI creation and editing capabilities to turn ideas into images, avatars, stickers, and wallpapers. Plus, for the first time on a smartphone, Perplexity’s AI-enhanced search is integrated directly within moto ai.

Whether users are viewing upcoming concert dates or researching their next vacation destination, moto ai offers them the choice to “Explore with Perplexity.” When doing so, they can explore a topic in an in-depth manner, using Perplexity’s search functionalities to connect the dots. And for additional discovery and advanced features, Motorola smartphone users will receive three free months of Perplexity Pro. This offer will be available for all Motorola devices launched globally after March 3, 2025.

For razr 60 ultra/razr ultra users, they can unlock moto ai’s Look and Talk with a simple glance. Thanks to the advanced camera sensor and the devices’ unique form factor, users can place razr in stand or tent mode, look at the screen, and get immediate assistance—no commands or taps required. They can even use their voice for quick questions and receive audible responses, choose to catch up on missed notifications, or ask moto ai to transcribe and summarize conversations.

In partnership with Google, Motorola also announced that eligible purchasers of a new Motorola device will get three months of Google One AI Premium. The brand also highlighted the integration of Gemini and uses of Gemini Live for the latest Motorola phones.

Aside from the new Moto AI features, on the razr 60 ultra/razr ultra and the edge 60 pro, users can take advantage of the new AI key to launch moto ai from any screen. They can also tap the floating icon or use smart search in the app tray.

Plus, new to these devices, users will also be able to access Microsoft Copilot directly via Moto ai – bringing Copilot experiences to Motorola phones. Motorola is offering additional moto ai enhancements specifically geared toward photography lovers as well. Users of the new razr and edge devices will be able to use:

Group Shot which uses AI to blend multiple shots and create an image where everyone’s eyes are open.

which uses AI to blend multiple shots and create an image where everyone’s eyes are open. Signature Style, which uses AI to automatically tune images, adjusting color, lighting, and tone based on the scene, so users don’t need to manually edit. For those who want more editing control, they can personalize the style for food, portraits, or landscapes. For everything else, smart adjustments happen behind the scenes.

Finally, moto AI’s previous feature “Catch me up” is now powered by Meta’s industry-leading open-source model, Llama, the first time it’s ever been integrated on a smartphone, allowing users to get notification summaries even while offline. Catch me up also now includes additional third party support and quick actions, which allows users to respond directly to missed calls and messages. The “Pay attention” feature enhances transcription with speaker labels, transcription, UI and UX improvements.