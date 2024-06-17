Samsung Galaxy Ring Charging Case Revealed in Latest Leak

Samsung’s July 10 Galaxy Unpacked event is almost confirmed and the Galaxy Ring is expected to be one of the products to debut on the date. A new leak has shown off the design of the charging case for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Ring and it resembles a design we have been seeing for years with charging cases of TWS earbuds.

The leak comes from tipster IceUniverse on Weibo as per whom, Samsung will be using a dedicated case for the charging of the Galaxy Ring. Until now, it was unclear what method Samsung would use for the charging of the ring, which may have included a magnetic charging puck or another attachment with a cable on one end.

With a charging case, it would be easier for users to carry around the ring when it’s charging instead of finding wall outlets or carry another power bank to juice it back up, given the case has a battery of its own. If not, you’d still require a power outlet to charge the ring via the case. The charging case of the ring can further be seen having a raised section around which the ring would sit. This would make it easier for the users to place the ring in the case without any fiddling.

The Samsung logo is seen embedded on the front of the case, with another ring-shaped structure on the top side of it. In an interview earlier this year, Samsung confirmed that the Ring would easily last 5 to 9 days on a single charge which means you wouldn’t need a charger often, unlike earbuds which require frequent charges after each session.

The Galaxy Ring is expected to go on sale sometime in August later this year, according to a recent confirmation from the brand itself. Another leak from back in May suggested the Ring would have a price tag of Rs 35,000 in India. In the US, its price range is expected to be between $300 and $350 which converts to approximately Rs 25,000 and Rs 29,100, respectively.