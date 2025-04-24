OnePlus 13T Compact Flagship Smartphone Debuts

OnePlus 13T compact flagship smartphone has been launched in China with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset under the hood, which is also the same chip powering the OnePlus 13. The device comes with a dual rear camera setup and a sizeable 6260mAh battery. This is also the comeback of the T-series phones from OnePlus since the OnePlus 10T. Here’s everything else to know about the device.

OnePlus 13T: Price

Following is the variant-wise price list for the OnePlus 13T in China:

12GB+256GB – CNY 3399 (approx Rs 39,805)

16GB+256GB – CNY 3599 (approx Rs 42,150)

12GB+512GB – CNY 3799 (approx Rs 44,490)

16GB+512GB – CNY 3999 (approx Rs 46,835)

16GB+1TB – CNY 4499 (approx Rs 52,690)

The device comes in Black, Pink, and Grey colours. The device could debut in India also in the next couple of months. However, an official confirmation from the brand is awaited.

OnePlus 13T: Specifications

The OnePlus 13T sports a 6.32-inch (2640 × 1216 pixels) AMOLED Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 1600 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3, and 460 ppi.

It packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device gets a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, and 10-bit HDR, paired with a 50MP 2x telephoto Samsung JN5 sensor with an f/2.0 Aperture and up to 20X digital zoom.

At the front, there’s a 16MP f/2.4 front camera. The device is backed up by a 6260mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging. For connectivity, you get 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth v5.4, Beidou, GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), GALILEO (E1+E5a+E5b), QZSS (L1+L5), dual-antenna NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The device also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, IP65 rating, along with an IR blaster as well. The device runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and will get 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.