Motorola Edge 60, Motorola Edge 60 Pro Launched Globally, India Launch Date Also Confirmed

Motorola EDGE 60 and the Motorola Edge 60 Pro have been launched globally alongside the Razr 60 series handsets. The Edge 60 and the Edge 60 Pro pack MediaTek Dimensity chipsets under the hood and have quad-curved screens as well. Moreover, the Edge 60 Pro India launch date has also been confirmed.

Motorola Edge 60: All Details

The Motorola Edge 60 is available in Pantone Gilbraltar Sea shade, Pantone Shamrock, and Pantone Plum Perfect shades. The device is priced at 379.99 GBP (approx Rs 43,175) for the 12+512GB model.

The Edge 60 packs a 6.7″ quad-curved pOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 300Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ support, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, a 446 ppi, and 2712×1220 pixels resolution. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of uMCP storage that will be expandable up to 512GB.

There is a triple rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony LYT-700C f/1.88 primary sensor, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 10MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor with 3x Optical Zoom and OIS. At the front, it gets a 50MP f/2.0 sensor with auto-focus support. The device packs a 5200mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging.

It also has Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The handset is IP68 + IP69 and has the MIL-STD-810H certification. The handset runs on Android 15-based Hello UI. Connectivity options on the handset should include Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 6, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: India Launch, Specifications

Motorola Edge 60 Pro India launch has been confirmed to take place on April 30. The Motorola edge 60 Pro comes in Sparkling Grape, Shadow Green and Dazzling Blue colours and is priced at 599.99 GBP (approx Rs 68,170) for the 12+512GB model.

The Edge 60 packs a 6.7″ quad-curved pOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 300Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ support, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, a 446 ppi, and 2712×1220 pixels resolution. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony LYT-700C f/1.88 primary sensor, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 10MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS. At the front, it gets a 50MP f/2.0 sensor with auto-focus support. The device packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging and 15W wireless charging along with 5W reverse charging.

It also has Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The handset is IP68 + IP69 and has the MIL-STD-810H certification. The handset runs on Android 15-based Hello UI. Connectivity options on the handset should include Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 6, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.