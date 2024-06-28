Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Design, Colors Leaked Ahead of July 10 Launch

Samsung confirmed the July 10 Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this week with reservations currently live for the upcoming foldables and wearables. As the launch date approaches, new Galaxy Z Fold 6 renders have surfaced online, suggesting its possible colour options. The latest images showcase the squared-off design of the book-style foldable phone, appearing similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The phone is shown in three shades with a triple rear camera setup and a hole punch inner display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Colorways and Design Leaked

Tipster Passionategeekz has shared new alleged renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The design appears quite similar to what has been seen in previous leaks. The latest images showcase the phone in blue, pink, and titanium colour options, with sharp edges and a squared-off look, potentially inspired by the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s design.

The phone’s design seems to have remained unchanged compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The internal display includes a hole-punch cutout for the camera, while three camera rings are arranged on the rear.

Samsung Offers Pre-Order Reservations in India Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung has opened pre-order reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and other upcoming devices in India ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event. The reservations are expected to give customers early access to the new devices and potential discounts or exclusive offers.

Launch Details

Samsung will host the next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 from Paris. The event will be livestreamed at 3 PM CEST (6:30 PM IST) on YouTube and Samsung’s social channels. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to take center stage at the event. However, Samsung is also likely to unveil the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring, and Galaxy Buds 3 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications (Leaked)

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 could feature a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (1,856×2,160 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner screen and a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display. It is tipped to run a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

Samsung is said to pack a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 LED by a 50-megapixel Wide-Angle camera. It is likely to include a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover display and a 4-megapixel camera on the inner screen. The device is said to get a 4,400mAh battery.

The anticipation for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 continues to build as new leaks and renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 surface. The latest images suggest a design similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with colour options in blue, pink, and titanium. The specifications, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor and various storage options, indicate a powerful and versatile device—Samsung’s pre-order reservations in India hint at a strong launch strategy for the new foldables and wearables.