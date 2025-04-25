Motorola Razr 60 Series Debuts with MediaTek and Snapdragon Chips

Motorola Razr 60 series, including the Razr 60 Ultra and the Razr 60, have been launched by the brand in international markets. Also going by the monikers of Razr Ultra (2025) and Razr (2025), the Ultra smartphone comes with a Snapdragon chip under the hood while the Razr 60 packs a MediaTek chip under the hood. Here’s everything to know about the Motorola Razr 60 series devices.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Price, Specs

In the US, the device goes on pre-order on May 7 with availability for unlocked models set to begin from May 15. Pricing for the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra/razr+ 2025 starts at $1,300 (approx Rs 1,10,800). It comes in Rio Red, Scarab, Mountain Trail and Cabaret shades.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra sports a 4.0-inch external cover display which is a pOLED LTPO screen with up to 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 3000 nits peak brightness, 1272 x 1080 pixels Resolution with 417 ppi, and Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection. Then there is a 7.0-inch pOLED folding display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 4500 nits peak brightness, 120% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Dolby Vision support, and 1224 x 2992 pixels resolution.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It packs a 4700mAh battery with 68W TurboPower Fast charging, 30W wireless charging support and 5W reverse charging. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

For optics, you get a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera with OIS, and a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor. There’s a 50MP f/2.0 front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos.

The Razr 60 Ultra runs on Android 15 with Hello UI on top and packs Google Gemini integration with other moto AI features. Finally, the device is also IP48-rated.

Motorola Razr 60: Price, Specs

The Motorola Razr 60/razr 2025 starts at $700 (approx Rs 60,000). It is available in Spring Bud, Lightest Sky, and Gibraltar Sea shades.

The Razr 60 sports a 6.7-inch (2640×1080 pixels) FlexView FHD+ LTPO AMOLED Display which supports up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 120% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 3000 nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision. At the front, it gets a 3.6-inch (1066 x 1056 pixels resolution) QuickView pOLED cover display which gets 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1700 nits peak brightness, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 2.2 storage. The device also runs on Hello UI based on Android 15. For optics, there’s a 50MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS, and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

There’s a 32MP f/2.4 front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers that suppprt Dolby Atmos. The device is also IP48 rated and is backed up by a 4500mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.