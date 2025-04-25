Noise Buds VS601 launched in India: Features to Know

Noise has launched a new set of TWS earbuds in India, called the Buds VS601. The new buds from the homegrown brand support Environmental Noise Cancellation through four mics and have a playback time of up to 50 hours. Read further to know more about the latest TWS earbuds from Noise.

Noise Buds VS601: Price, Availability

Available in five colours – Graphite Black, Cobalt Blue, Copper Brown, Emerald Green, and Silver Grey – the Noise Buds VS601 is now up for grabs at Rs 1,199 on Amazon. Alternatively, it can also be purchased from gonoise.com.

Noise Buds VS601: Features

The Buds VS601 packs an advanced SonicBlend Technology with bold aesthetic design elements. Further, it sports a unique transparent case lid and a premium metallic finish on both the case and buds. The buds are claimed to last up to 50 hours on a single charge.

The Noise Buds VS601 is powered by a dynamic 10mm driver, delivering deep bass and crisp sound across genres. The Dual-Device Pairing brings seamless transitions across devices. They further boast of Quad Mic ENC to ensure clear calls by minimizing ambient noise.

On the other hand, the Instacharge Technology further adds to the convenience, offering 150 minutes of playtime with a 10-minute charge. Equipped with Bluetooth v5.3 and HyperSync Technology, users can experience effortless one-step pairing. The low Latency mode enhances video and gaming experiences with real-time audio sync, while an IPX5 water resistance rating ensures durability during workouts or commutes, rain or shine.