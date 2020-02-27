  • 14:16 Feb 27, 2020

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite spotted with Exynos 9611 chipset

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 27, 2020 1:03 pm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be the third tablet in the Galaxy Tab S6 series.
Samsung recently launched Galaxy Tab S6 5G tablet in Korea last month. Now the company is working on a toned-down version of the tablet which might be dubbed as Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG database and the listing has revealed that the device has model number SM-P615. The database mentions the name Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and it shows support for Bluetooth 5.0 standard. The Bluetooth certification shows a February 26th 2020 filing, which hints that the tablet could be launched soon.

Moreover, a Samsung device with the same model number has also been spotted on the Geekbench.  As per the listing, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will have an Exynos 9611 processor, Android 10 OS, and 4GB RAM. The tablet has scored 346 and 1259 points in the single-core and multi-core tests in the Geekbench listing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be the third tablet in the Galaxy Tab S6 series. Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S6 4G model last year followed by 5G variant earlier this year. The Tab S6 Lite could come with the same 10.5-inch display as its flagship 4G and 5G models.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with Adreno 640, 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is backed up by a 7,040mAh battery with 15W fast charging and runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.

For the camera, there is a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel lens with 123-degree field of view. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calling.  It features an in-display fingerprint sensor in the front.

