Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G announced with 10.5-inch display, dual rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G comes in Mountain Gray colour.

Samsung has launched Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G is priced at 999,900 Korean Won (approx. Rs 60,455) and will go on sale in Korea starting today. It comes in Mountain Gray colour.



The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with Adreno 640, 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 1TB through a microSD card. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor in the front.



For the camera, there is a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel lens with 123-degree field of view. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calling. It is backed up by a 7,040mAh battery with 15W fast charging and runs on Android 10 with One UI 2. There’s a S-Pen which comes with a 0.35mAh power unit and is capable of running continuously for 10 hours.





The tablet weighs in at 420 grams and measures 244.5 x 159.5 × 5.7mm. Connectivity options include 5G, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, USB Type-C, POGO pin.

Sensors on board include Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, RGB Light Sensor. The device is also equipped with quad-stereo speakers tuned by AKG by HARMAN with support for Dolby Atmos.





