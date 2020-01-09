Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G Android Enterprise listing reveals key specs

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will be made available in South Korea in the first quarter of this year.

Advertisement

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S6 in India for Rs 59,990 last year. We already know that the company will be launching a 5G variant of the Galaxy Tab S6 soon. And now Galaxy Tab S6 5G has been found listed on Google's Enterprise website with the model number SM-T866N. The listing has confirmed the key specs of the upcoming tablet.



As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G features a 10.5-inch display. It has 6GB of RAM and it 128GB of internal storage. It is possible that Samsung plans to introduce more than one variant of the Galaxy Tab S6 5G. Apart from the display size and memory configuration, the Android Enterprise catalog listing also reveals that Android 9 Pie will come pre-installed on the device with Samsung’s One UI on top. The specs are same as of the 4G LTE / Wi-Fi edition of the tablet.

Recently, it was reported that Galaxy Tab S6 will be made available in South Korea in the first quarter of this year. Samsung recently started a new promotional offer for tablets in South Korea for customers between December 20 and March 31, 2021. The unannounced Galaxy Tab S6 5G is also included in the promotional offer which indicated that the Galaxy Tab S6 5G will go official within this period.

Advertisement

To recall, the Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor in the front. It runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI 1.5. and features an in-display fingerprint sensor in the front. The tablet is backed up by a 7,040mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The tablet has a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel lens with f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calling. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with Adreno 640, 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 1TB through a microSD card.