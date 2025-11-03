Google Gemini-Backed Siri, iPhone 17e, M4 iPad Air, M5 MacBook Air, iPad Mini 2026, and More Coming in 2026

Apple’s major launches of 2025 ended with the M5-powered MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro last month, but there’s a lot coming from the brand in 2026, the year which also marks Apple’s 50th anniversary. A Google Gemini-backed Siri, M5 MacBook Air, a new iPad Mini, and much more is in store.

The report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman sheds light on what’s coming from the brand next year. “April 1 next year will be Apple’s 50th anniversary, and you can bet the company has a lot in store to celebrate the milestone,” Gurman wrote in his Power On newsletter. As for what you can expect, Apple could release the iPhone 17e, along with an entry-level iPad with the A18 chip and an iPad Air with the M4 processor.

Then, there also should be an M5 version of the MacBook Air, along with new MacBook Pros with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, following the recent launch of the M5 MacBook iMacBook Pro, and new Mac monitors, too. Within the March-April time frame, Apple will debut its Smart Displays for home control, including both speaker-base and wall-mounted versions. These were rumoured to debut this year but it seems like Apple changed plans.

The report adds that there’s also a new iPad mini coming next year (likely with an OLED display), but a refresh to the iPad Pro isn’t arriving until 2027, considering it was updated just last month with the M5 chip which will likely remain Apple’s flagship chip for next year.

Of course, there will be new iPhone 18 series which should be unveiled in September, running on iOS 27 that will be released in June of 2026 at WWDC. The report also adds that “Apple is moving full steam ahead on smart glasses, with suppliers already producing small quantities overseas.” A report from the same source earlier this year stated that Apple had halted 2nd Gen Vision Pro development in favour of these smart glasses. Apple may preview the device before the end of 2026.

Another big update shared by Gurman was that Apple will also be rolling out a Google Gemini-backed Siri early next year which will serve as the major revamp of the assistant which the company has been promising for years now. It will also come with features like AI-powered web search.