Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G confirmed to launch in Q1 2020

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 03, 2020 12:34 pm

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will be debuting in the market as the world’s first 5G-enabled tablet.
Samsung introduced its new flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6, in India for Rs 59,990 last year. Recently, it was reported that the company will be launching a 5G variant of the Galaxy Tab S6 soon. Now Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy Tab S6 will be made available in South Korea in the first quarter of this year.

 

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will be debuting in the market as the world’s first 5G-enabled tablet. The company has also announced that it has shipped more than 6.7 million Galaxy 5G smartphones globally that includes Galaxy S10 5G, Note10 5G, Note10+ 5G, Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy Fold 5G.

Samsung recently started a new promotional offer for tablets in South Korea for customers between December 20 and March 31, 2021. The unannounced Galaxy Tab S6 5G is also included in the promotional offer which indicated that the Galaxy Tab S6 5G will go official within this period.

Also, the support page for the tablet has gone live on the official website. The listing reveals that the device has a model number of SM-T866N. The regular edition of the tablet has SM-T865N model number. We have to wait for more time to know the Galaxy Tab S6 specifications.

 

To recall, the Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor in the front.  The tablet is backed up by a 7,040mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

 

The tablet has a  dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel lens with f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

 

It runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI 1.5. and features an in-display fingerprint sensor in the front. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with Adreno 640, 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 1TB through a microSD card.

