Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Launched in Global Markets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ has been announced for the global markets as the ‘Plus’ variant of the standard Tab A11 which was launched in India back in September. The Plus variant has a more powerful chipset under the hood, runs on Android 16, and also has DeX support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+: Price

The tablet is available in both Wi-Fi and 5G models with 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB versions. Colour options include Silver and Grey. Its pricing is as follows:

128GB Wi-Fi: £249 (approx Rs 29,000)

256GB Wi-Fi: £299 (approx Rs 34,800)

128GB 5G: £299

256GB 5G: £349 (approx Rs 40,700)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+: Specifications

The Galaxy Tab A11+ sports an 11-inch FHD+ (1920×1200 pixels) TFT LCD WUXGA display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset which is paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB and 256GB storage variants. Storage expansion up to 2TB is supported.

Under the hood, it is backed by an 7040mAh battery with 25W fast charging. For optics, there is an 8-megapixel rear sensor with auto-focus and a 5-megapixel front camera. There are also quad stereo speakers and support for Dolby Atmos.

The Galaxy Tab A11+ also has a USB 2.0 compatible USB-C port and has launched with Android 16 with One UI 8 on top. Furthermore, it will receive up to 7 years of OS updates and security patches as well. It has optional 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1 and GPS (in 5G model only).