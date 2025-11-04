iOS 26.1 Released With New Features, iPadOS 26.1, macOS Tahoe 26.1, watchOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, visionOS 26.1 Tag Along

Apple has announced the release of iOS 26.1 for all eligible iPhones along with iPadOS 26.1, macOS Tahoe 26.1, watchOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, HomePod 26.1 and visionOS 26.1. The new version of iOS brings new updates to the iPhone, including a new tinted effect for Liquid Glass, swipe gestures in Apple Music mini player, and more.

Apple’s changelog for the update is as follows:

Liquid Glass setting gives you the option to choose between the default clear look or a new tinted look which increases opacity of the material in apps and notifications on the Lock Screen

Live Translation with AirPods support for Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Japanese, Korean and Italian

Apple Music MiniPlayer swipe gesture to go to the next or previous track

Apple Music AutoMix support over AirPlay

Gain control is available for external USB microphones when recording with local capture

Local capture files can be saved to a specific location

Manual workout logging is available directly from the Fitness app

New Camera setting to turn on or off Lock Screen swipe to open Camera

Improved FaceTime audio quality in low-bandwidth conditions

Communication Safety and Web content filters to limit adult websites are enabled by default for existing child accounts for ages 13-17 (Age varies by country or region)

Some other new changes not mentioned in this update include a new ‘Slide to Stop’ slider for timers and alarms instead of a simple button, support for new languages in Apple Intelligence, and also a new design for video scrubber in the Photos app.

macOS Tahoe 26.1’s changelog also remains similar with the new Liquid Glass tint, AutoMix support over AirPlay, improved FaceTime audio quality in low-bandwidth conditions, and default filters to limit adult websites on child accounts. Further, it also brings refreshed Macintosh HD and Apple TV icons. iPadOS 26.1 includes some of these iOS 26.1 features in addition to a new Slide Over windowing feature which was taken away in the first version of iOS 26. tvOS 26.1, watchOS 26.1, and HomePod 26.1 simply include performance, security, and stability improvements.

Finally, the visionOS 26.1 changelog includes the following: