Dell Pro 14 Essential, Dell Pro 15 Essential Laptops Launched in India for Businesses

Dell Pro 14 Essential and Dell Pro 15 Essential Laptops have been launched in India as business-ready machines. Built to handle routine business workloads, both laptops feature hardware-level encryption, fingerprint authentication, and a lock slot for physical security, ensuring enterprise-grade protection for sensitive data.

Dell Pro 14 Essential, Dell Pro 15 Essential: Price, Availability

The two laptops are available for customers in India via major online retailers with a startig price of Rs 31,999.

Dell Pro 14 Essential, Dell Pro 15 Essential: Details

The new Dell Pro Essential series integrates multiple enterprise-grade security and management features. They come equipped with hardware-level TPM 2.0 encryption for protecting sensitive data, a fingerprint reader for quick and secure login (available on select variants), and a privacy shutter for physical camera protection. A lock slot adds another layer of physical security, preventing unauthorized device removal.

For IT teams, Dell includes several management tools such as the Dell Management Portal, which enables remote fleet management through Microsoft Intune, and Excalibur OS Recovery Support, designed to restore system functionality in case of software failure. Additionally, Microsoft Autopilot simplifies large-scale deployment with zero-touch setup, helping businesses reduce IT complexity and streamline onboarding.

Specifications and Configurations

The Dell Pro 14 Essential and Pro 15 Essential are offered in a choice of Intel and AMD configurations to suit different workload needs.

Display:

Pro 14: 14-inch WVA, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.5K (2560×1600) resolution, 300 nits brightness

Pro 15: 15.6-inch WVA, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.5K (2560×1600) resolution, 300 nits brightness

Performance:

Processor Options: Intel up to Core Ultra 7 155U (13th Gen) or AMD up to Ryzen 5 8640U

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics or AMD Radeon Graphics

Memory: Up to 64 GB DDR5 (5200/5600 MHz), single or dual channel

Storage: Up to 2 TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

Connectivity & Ports:

HDMI 1.4, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (Power Delivery & DisplayPort), SD card reader, Headphone jack, and lock slot

Wi-Fi 6 / Wi-Fi 6E (select models) and Bluetooth 5.3

Camera & Audio:

HD / FHD webcam with privacy shutter (aluminum models)

Dual microphones and stereo speakers for clear communication

Battery Options:

3-cell 41 Wh / 4-cell 54 Wh / 64 Wh variants, with ExpressCharge and ExpressCharge Boost support

Build & Design:

Pro 14: Full-size keyboard without numeric keypad (1.54–1.56 kg)

Pro 15: Full-size keyboard with numeric keypad (1.62–1.65 kg)

Chassis made from recycled aluminum, steel, and PC+ABS plastic, tested to MIL-STD 810H standards for durability

Software & OS: