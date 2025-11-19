Moto G57 Power 5G India Launch Confirmed, Specifications Revealed

Moto G57 Power 5G India launch has been confirmed to take place next week. The device has already debuted in the global markets and going by the confirmed specifications of the Indian model, they’ll be identical to its global counterpart. Here’s what to expect from the handset.

Moto G57 Power 5G India Launch

The new G-series device from Moto will launch in India on November 24 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. It will come in three colour options should have a price tag of around Rs 20,000 or below. These are our price expectations while the official figures will be revealed on the launch date.

Moto G57 Power 5G Specifications

Moto G57 Power 5G features a 6.72-inch flat screen with an FHD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, 391 ppi, and support for 1050 nits of peak brightness. The screen also has Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Processor with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Running on Android 16, the company guarantees 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates for the device.

Read More: Motorola Edge 70, Moto G57 Power 5G, Moto G57 5G Launched

There’s a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera, paired with an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and a flicker sensor. It gets an 8MP f/2.2 sensor on the front for selfies.

The G57 Power 5G gets a 7000mAh cell with 30W fast wired charging. Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.1, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, 5G, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. It further gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, MIL-STD-810H certification, IP64 rating, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.